Overton, Bethell back in England Test squad for first India Test

Jamie Overton was on Thursday handed a surprise recall to the England squad for the first Test against India while Jacob Bethell's return creates a top-order selection headache.

Overton has been a regular in England's white-ball set-up but won his solitary Test cap against New Zealand in 2022, taking two wickets and hitting an unexpected 97 with the bat.

It is unclear whether the all-rounder will be fully fit to take the field at Headingley on June 20, having broken a finger during the recent one-day internationals against the West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 31-year-old will be "assessed and reviewed daily" by its medical team.

Overton's Surrey teammate Gus Atkinson is not fit after injuring his hamstring in England's Test win against Zimbabwe last month.

England have brought back pacemen Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, both of whom missed the early part of the season with injury problems.

Woakes could edge out Sam Cook, who retains his place in the squad after a quiet debut against Zimbabwe.

Rising star Bethell is back from Indian Premier League duty after winning the tournament with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 21-year-old impressed during his debut Test series in New Zealand in November and December, scoring three half-centuries at number three, and averages 52.

Vice-captain Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley were thought to be under pressure from Bethell's reintroduction but the pair both scored hundreds against Zimbabwe.

The Test at Headingley is the first in a five-match series.

England squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wkt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes