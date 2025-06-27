‘No reason right now to delay BCB election’

Bangladesh youth and sports advisor Asif Mahmud said on Friday that they are working on the process of amending the constitution of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) but affirmed that for the time being there is no reason to delay the BCB elections scheduled for October.

"We are working on the process of amending the constitution," Asif told reporters on Friday.

"The decentralisation should be done in a way that it causes stakeholders no harm. There should be no harm to those who are contributing to cricket in this process. We want to change the constitution through a constitutional process and after consultation with stakeholders," he added.

The advisor suggested that the timing of the election would depend on the process by which the constitution would be amended.

"It [BCB election] depends on the process, whether it will be earlier or later," he said.

"So far, there is no reason to delay the election. We can't say at this moment what the situation will be in October. But we may talk to ICC if needed… We want to conduct the election on time," he added.

The National Sports Council (NSC) had formed a committee on June 24 to prepare recommendations for updating the constitutions and affiliation policies of federations under the NSC.

Earlier, BCB had formed a constitution reform committee led by director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim during the tenure of the previous BCB president Faruque Ahmed. However, that committee was suspended in January in the face of protest from Dhaka clubs.