No matches in Mirpur in Sri Lanka series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the schedule for Sri Lanka's forthcoming month-long tour of Bangladesh in March through a press release today.

Dhaka will not host any of the matches in this three-format series, which indicates BCB's attempt to reduce overdependence on the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The visitors will arrive in Bangladesh on March 1 and will begin the tour with a three-match Twenty20 International series in Sylhet.

The first T20I is scheduled on March 4 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The second and third T20I will take place on March 6 and 9 respectively at the same venue.

Both teams will then travel to Chattogram for the three-match ODI series with the first ODI slated on March 13 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The second and third ODI are scheduled on March 15 and 18 respectively in Chattogram.

The Tigers will then play two Tests against the visitors which are part of the ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will begin on March 22 in Sylhet while the second and final Test will take place in Chattogram on March 30.