‘No concern’ for Tigers cordoned by tight security blanket in Kanpur

A padded-up Shakib Al Hasan wore a relaxed look sitting inside the Green Park Kanpur dressing room, taking in the view of the ground as Mushfiqur Rahim walked out with bats in hand to gear up for a net session as Tigers began their first practice session today.

There have been security concerns regarding the second Test, scheduled to start on Friday, as multiple right-wing organisations have called to oppose the matches in protest of the alleged recent attacks on Hindu communities in Bangladesh.

There was a tight security blanket provided for the Bangladesh and the India teams by the UP Police ahead of the second Test. Even the media personnel were checked for their accreditation cards by members of the UP Police at the entrance of Kanpur Test venue.

Security personnel could be seen covering all the bases for a smooth second Test. Additional DCP Rajesh Srivastav was checking the security protocols around the pitch area and talked to The Daily Star regarding the protocols and the information on threats.

Police patrolling inside the Kanpur venue. Photo: Collected

"There is a three-tier security system. One is the isolation cordon, which cordons the ground, the pitch and the sensitive areas. Then there is the middle with the pavilion, the middle street and the service road, etc and then there is the outer cordon which is the roadside area outside the stadium. Then there is the outermost cordon divided into four-tier sectors. Every tier is headed by the senior-most officers. There are hundred security cameras here, so the whole thing is going on in a very coordinated way.

"There are two types of control rooms, the CCTV and the wireless control room. The fire safety system is there and everything is world-class and we are committed to giving a secured environment for a wonderful match.

"More than one thousand police officers of different wings are deployed here for different targets and jobs. All are coordinated through control rooms and the security committee. The UPC, too, is providing private security," the police official said.

Asked if the protocols being seen are for both the teams, he said: "It is for both the teams. Both are treated equally, and the Bangladesh team are a guest here and it's an honour to work with the team."

When asked about the potential threats, he said that they have information. "We have a lot of input but I can't tell anything conclusively. There are a lot of different intelligence from different quarters but we have a standard security and it is almost impossible to go through the system, so there is no concern," he said.

He also informed that it is the standard security that UP Police provides. "All international teams are given this security," he said.

The Bangladesh team were yesterday greeted by crowds in Kanpur during their commute to the team hotel following their arrival from Chennai where they lost the first Test by 280 runs.