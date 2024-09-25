Shakib available for selection for Kanpur Test, says Hathurusingha

It was an interesting setting for the first Bangladesh press conference at the Green Park Kanpur stadium press conference room today, which was attended by head coach Chandika Hathurusingha ahead of the second Test in Kanpur.

There was a giant table down the middle of the room and then the podium where the Bangladesh head coach and the team's media manager sat down. The setting was a unique one for many of the reporters who have never attended matches in Kanpur.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's availability was of interest, especially after his finger issues in Chennai.

In Chennai, selector Hannan Sarkar had said that Shakib was under observation and the team physio would keep assessing the all-rounder in Kanpur for any issues with his fingers.

Shakib had bowled less than usual in the first Test and was hit by a Bumrah delivery on the right hand while batting in the second innings in Chennai.

Asked on fitness concerns, Hathurusingha relayed he has not gotten any information related to injury issues.

"I have not heard anything on Shakib regarding any complaints," he said.

He also informed that Shakib was available for selection.

"About Shakib Al Hasan there is no doubt at the moment. I haven't heard from my physio or anyone, so he is eligible for selection, " Hathurusingha said.