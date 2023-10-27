Nigar & Co seal maiden T20 series win at home

Bangladesh women's team notched up their maiden Twenty20 series win at home when they defeated their Pakistani counterparts by 20 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

It was a complete team performance from the Nigar Sultana-led side, which had earlier won the first match by five wickets.

"I am very proud of the way we played today [Friday]. I think we deserve it. Each and every individual has worked very hard for this," Nigar said in the post-match presentation.

The first six names in the Bangladesh batting line-up got into double figures, with Shorna Akter top-scoring with an unbeaten 27 off 22 balls, as the hosts put up 120-6 after being asked to take first strike.

Right-arm pacer Diana Baig was the most successful bowler from the visitors with a couple of wickets but was also the most expensive of the lot, leaking 34 runs from her four overs.

Pakistan never got going in their reply and could only muster up 100-7 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, lusty blows from opener Shamim Sultana (18 off 13 balls) and one-down Sobhana Mustary (16 off 11 balls) gave Bangladesh a rollicking start, reaching 48-1 after six overs.

Sobhana got run out by Sidra Ameen immediately after the powerplay and then Umm-e-Hani and Sadia Iqbal struck in quick succession to drag the run rate below six.

But Shorna and Ritu Moni then added 38 runs for the fifth wicket off 31 balls to help the homeside post a decent total.

Shorna, who hit one six and one four in her stay at the middle, was named the player of the match.

"After Nigar got out, I was trying to rotate the strike and take the match deep. I tried to hit boundaries when they were on offer," Shorna said.

One-down batter Bismah Maroof was the standout batter for Pakistan, making 30 off 44 balls. But once she edged a ball from Fahim Khatun to keeper Nigar in the 14th over, Pakistan's chances in the match ended.

This was Bangladesh women's team's third series win in T20s and their first series win in four years.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.