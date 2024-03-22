India to tour Bangladesh in April as World Cup tune-up

Bangladesh players celebrate a India wicket in the series-deciding third ODI, which ended in a tie, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 22, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

India women's cricket team will play a bilateral series against hosts Bangladesh in April to better evaluate conditions ahead of the next Women's T20 World Cup in September-October, informed BCB Director and head of women's wings Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel.

The series will be contested at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, which will host the majority of the mega event's matches.

"India will play the series before the World Cup. The series' exact schedule is yet to be decided. But they will come here to play the series, that is settled," Nadel told the media today, adding that a few renovations will be done at the Sylhet stadium in preparation for the World Cup, and that additional initiatives will be taken to promote Sylhet's local culture during the ninth edition of the event.