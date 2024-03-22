Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 22, 2024 02:16 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 02:30 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

India to tour Bangladesh in April as World Cup tune-up

Star Sports Report
Fri Mar 22, 2024 02:16 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 22, 2024 02:30 PM
Bangladesh players celebrate a India wicket in the series-deciding third ODI, which ended in a tie, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on July 22, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

India women's cricket team will play a bilateral series against hosts Bangladesh in April to better evaluate conditions ahead of the next Women's T20 World Cup in September-October, informed BCB Director and head of women's wings Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel.

The series will be contested at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, which will host the majority of the mega event's matches.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"India will play the series before the World Cup. The series' exact schedule is yet to be decided. But they will come here to play the series, that is settled," Nadel told the media today, adding that a few renovations will be done at the Sylhet stadium in preparation for the World Cup, and that additional initiatives will be taken to promote Sylhet's local culture during the ninth edition of the event.

Related topic:
Women's cricketBangladesh Women's CricketIndia women's cricketWomen's T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Power-hitter Shorna nominated for MVP award

Dinuka looking to make good spinners for world cricket

Tigresses look to seal maiden SA series

Pakistan women’s cricket team set to arrive on October 20

Increased engagements for Tigresses in first FTP

|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

অর্থ পাচারের তথ্য আড়াল করেছে এনআরবিসি ব্যাংক

চার পর্বের ধারাবাহিক প্রতিবেদনের দ্বিতীয় পর্বে তুলে ধরা হলো কীভাবে ব্যাংকটির উত্তরা শাখা তৈরি পোশাক রপ্তানির নামে অর্থ পাচারের বিষয়টি আড়াল করতে চেয়েছে।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

ক্ষুধাকে অস্ত্র বানিয়েছে ইসরায়েল, গাজা এখন উন্মুক্ত কবরস্থান

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification