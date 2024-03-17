Nigar and Co set for ‘Waugh-esque’ challenge, says Bashar

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday announced a 15-member women's team squad for their forthcoming maiden ODI series at home against world champions Australia, starting Thursday.

Australia are sending a full-strength team for the series, who are set to land in Dhaka today, and according to the BCB women's wing's chairman Habibul Bashar, facing the Alyssa Healy-led team will be as challenging for the Tigresses as facing the Steve Waugh-led men's Australia team in the late 90s was for the Tigers.

"The difference between the current Australia and Bangladesh women's teams is like the difference between Steve Waugh's Australia's team and the Bangladesh men's team of that time," Bashar told The Daily Star yesterday.

"But as we will be playing at home, it is a good opportunity for us to show our strength. We don't get such opportunities too often," he added.

The selectors made two changes in the squad from the ODI series against South Africa in December, replacing the injured batter Shamima Sultana and all-rounder Lata Monsdol with 15-year-old off-spinner Nishita Akter Nishi, who played two ODIs against Pakistan last year, and uncapped player Farzana Hoque Lisa, respectively.

"We picked Nishi, who has already played for the team. As Shamima is injured right now, we picked the uncapped Farzana as her replacement, who is a wicketkeeper-batter," explained women's team selector Sajjad Ahmed Shipon.

Lata, however, has been included in the standby list for the series alongside Fariha Islam Trisna and Shorifa Khatun.

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Bangladesh are currently positioned seventh among 10 teams.

Shipon said the team's main goal is to finish in the top six and to do so they are aiming to bag some points against the Aussies, who currently leading the table.

"Our main target is to earn some points from the ODI series. We want to finish in the top six of the points table. By doing that we can automatically qualify for ICC events… By doing this, we can take the country's women's cricket forward."

The women's team had a training camp in Khulna ahead of the series where they trained on good wickets, informed Shipon. The team returned to Dhaka yesterday.

The three ODIs will be played on March 21, 24 and 27, respectively. The 50-overs series will be followed by a three-match T20I series. All six matches will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

ODI SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Nahida Akter (vice-captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa

Standbys: Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Lata Mondol