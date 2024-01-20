Cricket
'Newly-wed' Shoaib Malik in action for Barishal

Shoaib Malik. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Just hours after announcing his marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has taken the field for Fortune Barishal in his team's opening game in this year's Bangladesh Premier League against the Rangpur Riders at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

"Alhamdulillah," Malik wrote in the caption of his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. "And We created you in pairs," the all-rounder quoted a verse from the Holy Quran.

Malik announced his wedding with Sana amidst the rumours of his separation with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Malik, who is often seen plying his trade for overseas T20 leagues around the world, regularly features in the BPL.

