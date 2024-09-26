New Zealand aim to bounce back after first Test defeat

New Zealand's captain Tim Southee (C) and teammate Kane Williamson (R) attend a practice session on the eve of their second Test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on September 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

New Zealand must adapt to the tricky Galle surface if they are to avenge their hard-fought Test loss to Sri Lanka this week, coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

Despite not having played a warm-up match, the Kiwis showed resilience by taking a first-innings lead, but Sri Lanka's experience in home conditions ultimately helped them secure a close victory on the final morning.

"For the most part, it was a very evenly contested match, with small moments shifting the game's momentum," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told reporters ahead of Thursday's second Test.

"These conditions are vastly different from what we experience in New Zealand. It's about adapting and adjusting."

"We need to focus on one session at a time. There are crucial World Test Championship points at stake, and we are keen to put up our best game," Stead added.

New Zealand's preparation for the second Test was interrupted by rain on Wednesday.

The visitors are likely to make a few changes in an effort to level the series and maintain their unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka, which dates back to 2009.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who managed just one wicket and scored four runs in the first Test, is likely to be replaced by off-spinner Michael Bracewell.

Opening batsman Devon Conway, who has failed to score a half-century in his last 10 Test innings, could be left out in favour of Will Young.

Young has had a productive county season with Nottinghamshire and is in contention for a spot at the top of the order.

Sri Lanka moving up

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have moved up to third place in the World Test Championship standings after their win in the first Test.

A win in the second Test could significantly boost their chances of securing a spot in the final at Lord's next June.

Sri Lanka batting coach Thilina Kandamby said his team had to work on scoring big in the first innings.

"Recently, we've often been playing catch-up because we haven't posted strong enough totals upfront. Another concern is getting more contributions from the lower order."

Sri Lanka have confirmed that all-rounder Milan Rathnayake will return to the side, replacing Lahiru Kumara.

Rathnayake's inclusion is expected to strengthen Sri Lanka's tail-end batting.

Additionally, Sri Lanka will hand a Test cap to off-spinner Nishan Peiris, who will replace Ramesh Mendis, who took six wickets in the game but struggled with consistency in his lengths.

Peiris, 27, has been knocking on the door after a solid performance with Sri Lanka A on their tour of South Africa this month.

Despite left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claiming six wickets in the second innings, it was New Zealand's rookie pacer William O'Rourke who caused Sri Lanka the most trouble with his awkward bounce.

"He really surprised us with the amount of bounce he generated. We've never seen anyone extract that much bounce in Galle," Kandamby said.

"We handled the short ball well in England, but here it was the inconsistent bounce that gave us trouble.

"We've identified ways to counter him, and we're ready for the challenge."