New Zealand hattrick hero Ferguson out of Sri Lanka ODIs

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain during the second and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on November 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is out of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka with a leg injury, days after taking a hat-trick against the same opposition.

Ferguson went off for treatment straight after becoming the sixth New Zealander to take a Twenty20 international hat-trick during his second over in Sunday's series-levelling win in Dambulla.

Seamer Adam Milne replaces the 33-year-old white-ball specialist and will join the squad in Dambulla ahead of Wednesday's first ODI of a three-match series.

"We're gutted for Lockie," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he's also brought a lot of leadership to this group.

"We're hopeful his recovery will be short and he'll be back out on the field in no time."

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said it was a "massive blow".

Sri Lanka have their own injury woes, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

Dushan Hemantha has been drafted in, but Jeffrey Vandersay is expected to take the lead role.

"It's a setback, sure, but Jeffrey stepped up when Hasaranga was injured against India and performed admirably," Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka said.

"We're building strong bench strength, and replacements have been stepping up when called upon".

The second and third ODIs are in Pallekele on November 17 and 19.