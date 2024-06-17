Four overs, four maidens, three wickets: Lockie locks up PNG

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson returned the most economical figures in the history of men's T20Is against Papua New Guinea, not conceding a single run in his four overs in their ICC men's T20 World Cup match in Trinidad today.

The Kiwi pacer finished with unthinkable figures of 3-0 in his four overs as Papua New Guinea were bundled out for 78 in a dead rubber match with both sides already out of the Super Eights' race.

Before Ferguson, only one men's bowler in history had ever bowled a full set of four overs without conceding a run – Canada's Saad Bin Zafar against Panama in an international in 2021

Ferguson has become the second player to do so in history, and the first ever to do so at a T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old pacer struck with his very first ball to remove Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala for 6 (16), and tied up the new batter to open his spell with a maiden in the powerplay.

He was understandably kept on to bowl the first over after the powerplay, once again keeping things tight with an excellent maiden.

He returned to the attack for the 12th over and picked up the wicket of Charles Amini 17 (25), and finished with his third wicket-maiden with the 14th over of the innings, cleaning up Chad Soper for 1(6).

There were celebrations and handshakes for Ferguson when he fielded the sixth ball of his fourth over off his own bowling to finish with four consecutive maidens and complete his historic achievement.