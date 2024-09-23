Sri Lanka win Galle Test to make moves in WTC

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took two overs to polish off the New Zealand tail and complete a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka sealed a 63-run victory in the opening Test at Galle International Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 275 for victory, New Zealand were all out for 211 despite Rachin Ravindra's gallant 92, their batters unable to negotiate the sharp turn and low bounce at the venue.

Jayasuriya (5-68) claimed his eighth five-wicket haul, seven of them coming at his happy hunting ground in Galle alone.

With the win, Sri Lanka claimed important points to challenge teams at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

India have continued their strong run in the WTC 2025 cycle with a 280-run victory over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka's win helped their move towards a potential spot in the competition final at Lord's next year.

The two results have led to shifts in the race for the two final spots, with India tightening their grip on top spot, and Sri Lanka leapfrogging their current opponents into third spot.

Calmly accounting for the Tigers in Chennai, India's win in Chennai and the 12 World Test Championship points reasserts their status at the top of the table, moving to a percentage of 71.67%, extending their lead on Australia in second (62.50%).

Bangladesh, who had jumped to the fourth position following an exceptional 2-0 win against Pakistan, drop to sixth place (point percentage of 39.29%) behind Sri Lanka and England after the defeat.

"The win in England boosted our morale," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva said referring to their Test match victory at The Oval earlier this month.

"We've the ability to win Tests and the boys are delivering now."

Jayasuriya's match haul of nine wickets earned him the player of the match award.

"I like this Galle pitch," Jayasuriya said.

"I just concentrate on bowling a consistent line and length, focus on that and get the results."

The second Test, also in Galle, begins on Thursday.

Moving to third on the WTC25 table after victory in Galle, Sri Lanka stand the best chance of challenging the 2023 World Test Championship finalists for a spot in the 2025 final.

The 63-run victory over the Black Caps in Galle was their fourth in eight matches, moving them an even 50% of possible World Test Championship points, with a best possible percentage of 69.23% for Dhananjaya de Silva's men.

That figure would likely be enough for a chance of lifting the mace in next year's finale at Lord's, though the side would need to beat New Zealand once more, claim a clean sweep of South Africa, and beat Australia 2-0 at home in a series early next year.