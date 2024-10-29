Cricket
AFP, Karachi
Tue Oct 29, 2024 09:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 10:01 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

New Pakistan white-ball skipper Rizwan hopes Australia tour settles side

AFP, Karachi
Tue Oct 29, 2024 09:55 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 10:01 PM
PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan's new white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan said Tuesday he hopes a new-look squad will settle into form on their Australia tour, after a saga of upheaval for the side.

Rizwan was appointed captain of limited over formats on Sunday, replacing Babar Azam who had two turns in the post but wasn't able to allay a run of disastrous tournament performances.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Pakistan suffered further tumult on Monday when white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten resigned over differences on selection just days before the Australia tour. Test coach Jason Gillespie will stand in as a replacement.

Three one-day international matches will kick off in Melbourne on November 4, followed by the same number of T20Is in a test of the team ahead of next year's Champion Trophy.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq were dropped on fitness and disciplinary issues.

"We will miss them, but ahead of a major event like the Champions Trophy we want to test various combinations and hope they will settle before the event," Rizwan told reporters.

Pakistan recalled Azam and pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for the series after dropping them for the last two Tests of the England series they won 2-1 last week.

The ODI squad also includes Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub who have yet to play the format.

Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha are previously untested players included in the T20I squad.

"Whoever is the coach we need to combine well and bring good results on a tough tour," said Rizwan.

Pakistan have won only two of their last 16 ODIs in Australia and lost three of the four T20Is.

Related topic:
Mohammad RizwanPCBPakistan cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pakistan beat Canada to stay alive

4m ago

Pakistan keen on reinstating Babar as T20 skipper 

7m ago

Pakistan coach Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

10m ago

Bangladesh vs Pakistan series: 2nd Test moved from Karachi to Rawalpindi

2m ago

Afridi at risk of missing Bangladesh Tests following misconduct

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ইসি গঠনে সার্চ কমিটির প্রধান হচ্ছেন বিচারপতি জুবায়ের রহমান চৌধুরী

আজ মঙ্গলবার প্রধান বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদ এই দুই বিচারপতির নাম সুপারিশ করেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

কাজে যোগ না দেওয়া পুলিশ সদস্যদের পাসপোর্ট বাতিল হচ্ছে

১৯ মিনিট আগে