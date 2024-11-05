Nasum, Nahid unavailable for first Afghanistan ODI due to visa issue

Bangladesh will have to select their playing XI from 13 players for the first ODI against Afghanistan tomorrow at the Sharjah Cricket Ground as left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Nahid Rana are yet to receive their visas to travel to the UAE.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees confirmed the development to The Daily Star on Tuesday and said that these two cricketers are expected to travel to the UAE tomorrow after getting their visas.

"They didn't get their visas today. Hopefully they will go tomorrow as we expect them to get visas tomorrow…Unfortunately, they are unavailable for the first match," Nafees said.

Earlier, a group of nine players left on Saturday, while four left the following day for the UAE.

Nasum was called up to the side for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup, while Nahid received his maiden ODI call-up.

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will get underway at 04:00 pm (Bangladesh Time). The remaining two ODIs are slated for November 6 and 11, respectively.

Available Bangladesh players for first ODI: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam