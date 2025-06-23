Naim returns as BCB names squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Opener Mohammad Naim Sheikh has returned to Bangladesh's ODI squad after almost two years. The left-hander has been included in the 16-member squad announced today for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Naim, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Sylhet in March 2020, has so far played eight ODIs and scored 95 runs. He last played an ODI — also against Sri Lanka in Colombo — in September 2023.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed has also made his comeback to the team after recovering from injury. Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain announced the squad at a press conference held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the side in the ODI series.

The first two ODIs will be played in Colombo on July 2 and 5, while the third and final match will take place in Pallekele.

Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Hasan Mahmud.