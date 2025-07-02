Bangladesh crumble to 77-run defeat in first Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (R) is clean bowled by Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh suffered a stunning batting collapse under lights as Sri Lanka snatched a 77-run victory in the first one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 245, the visitors looked to be cruising at 100 for one, before the wheels came off spectacularly – losing seven wickets for just five runs in the space of 26 balls to be eventually shot out for 167.

It was a catastrophic implosion that saw the visitors go from cruise control to crisis mode in the blink of an eye. The turning point came with the run out of the set Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had been looking in ominous touch during a fluent 71-run stand with Tanzid Hasan.

Shanto, fresh off twin tons in the recent drawn Galle Test, was beginning to assert himself when he called for a risky second run, only to be caught short by a bullet throw from debutant Milan Rathnayake from deep mid-wicket. That moment turned the tide — and Sri Lanka pounced.

Enter spin twins Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis, who spun a web around the bewildered Bangladesh middle order. The pair shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh cracked under pressure.

Hasaranga struck twice in his opening over – trapping Litton Das plumb in front for a duck and then watching Janith Liyanage pull off a blinder at mid-off to send Tanzid back to the pavilion for a top score of 62.

Mendis, the ambidextrous spinner who bowls both right-arm off-spin and left-arm orthodox, then joined the act. His variation proved too much for the shell-shocked tourists.

- Hasaranga milestone -

It was a night to remember for Hasaranga, who brought up a personal milestone as he claimed his 100th ODI wicket – becoming the second fastest Sri Lankan to the mark in 64 games, just one behind Ajantha Mendis. He finished with four for 10.

Sri Lanka were penalized with five penalty runs added to the extras for starting the 36th over of Bangladesh's innings late after being warned twice earlier in the evening.

Skipper Charith Asalanka's fighting century held Sri Lanka's innings together after they were rocked early at 29 for three. The left-hander mixed caution with aggression to compile his fifth ODI hundred.

Asalanka found handy allies in the lower middle order to steer Sri Lanka to 244 before being bowled out with four deliveries to spare. His knock proved to be the difference on a day when composure under pressure separated the two sides.

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz admitted his batsmen had not been up to scratch.

"We started off so well and then the run out cost us dearly. Our middle order was a disappointment as we didn't handle the pressure well. We should have got a partnership going," he said.

"It is tough to lose, but we are a better team than this. We will bounce back in two days' time."

Asalanka was named man of the match for his 106.

"I wanted to play according to the situation. We were disappointed with the way we finished in the last 10 overs. We knew we were a few runs short but the fielding was amazing today," said Asalanka.

"We emphasise a lot on fielding. We believe catches win matches and it was there to be seen today. We have done well in ODIs in the last 12 months having beaten Australia and India.

"We are ranked fourth in the world and we want to address a few shortcomings and finish this series strong."

The second ODI in the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

Bangladesh staring at defeat after major batting collapse

Bangladesh are staring at a likely defeat after a major batting collapse that left them reeling at eight down for just 105after 21 overs in pursuit of Sri Lanka's 245-run target in the opener of the three-match ODI series between the sides in Colombo today.

The Tigers were 100-1 in in the 17th over, with two set batters -- Tanzid Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto -- looking comfortable but the latter got run out midway into the over which triggered the collapse that saw seven wickets fall within 26 balls while gathering just five runs in that period.

Tanzid's, who was batting on 62, fell an over later after playing his 61st delivery.

Emon departs but Tigers steady in Powerplay

Bangladesh opener Parvez Emon departed in the fifth over of the innings but the Tigers continued to bat steadily in pursuit of Sri Lanka's 245-run target in the opener of the three-match ODI series between the sides in Colombo today.

After 10 overs, Bangladesh were 61-1, with Emon's wicket being the only blemish in a steady effort. Opener Tanzid Tamim remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 balls, while Najmul Shanto was not out on 13 off 11 balls.

Emon had put away three fours for his 16-ball 13 before he went for a wild hack, trying to drag a wide and short delivery bowled by pacer Asitha Fernando. The ball flew off the toe end of the bat and was grabbed by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis who ran back for the catch near third man.

Taskin takes four as SL all out for 243

Taskin Ahmed's four-wicket haul and three-for from Tanzim Hasan Sakib helped Bangladesh bowl out Sri Lanka for 243 in 49.2 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo today.

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka played a lone hand, scoring 106 off 123 balls, and his efforts enabled the hosts to put up a respectable total in an otherwise poor batting performance after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz was put in a difficult position, with Mustafizur Rahman leaving the field injured after 41 overs, with four overs left in his spell.

To deal with it, debutant off-spinner Tanvir Islam, who also had pulled up while bowling his eighth over, bowled his final two overs with a limp and part-time off-spinner Najmul Hossain Shanto bowled four overs.

But the hosts, who were six down by the 40th over, could not really cash in on the opportunity, as Wanindu Hasaranga could only score a run-a-ball 22 even against the weakened attack, before departing off Taskin.

Tanvir and Shanto returned with one wicket each and the final wicket of the innings came through a run out, with Towhid Hridoy removing Eshan Malinga (five) with a direct hit.

Shanto's golden arm ends Asalanka-Liyanage stand

Newly appointed ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought on Najmul Hossain Shanto, the person he replaced for the role, into the attack and instantly broke a dangerous-looking stand between Dunith Liyanage and Charith Asalanka, reducing Sri Lanka to 154-5 after 32 overs in the first of the three ODIs in Colombo today.

Shanto, who only had one wicket in ODIs previously, was hit for a four in his first delivery by Liyanage. However, the part-time off-spinner had the last laugh as he got Liyanage caught at long-on later in the over.

Liyanage departed for 29, which brought an end to a 64-run fifth wicket stand between him and captain Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka is unbeaten on 67 and has been joined at the crease by Milan Rathnayeke.

Tanvir strikes after Taskin-Sakib burst rocks Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's bowlers kept the pressure on Sri Lanka in the first ODI as left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam removed the dangerous Kusal Mendis to leave the hosts reeling at 95 for four in Colombo today.

After a solid 60-run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka for the fourth wicket, Tanvir broke through with a crucial lbw. The decision initially looked marginal -- the ball darted in full and angled into middle and leg -- but after Kusal's unsuccessful review, the on-field call stood. He departed for a well-made 45, trying to steady the innings after early setbacks.

Sri Lanka's innings had started poorly, with Bangladesh's pace duo Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Sakib exploiting the seam-friendly conditions at the R Premadasa Stadium. They reduced the hosts to 29 for three within the first seven overs.

Taskin struck twice, removing openers Pathum Nissanka for a duck and Kamindu Mendis for nought, while Sakib accounted for Nishan Madushka (6), giving the Tigers early control of the contest.

Seamers strike early against Sri Lanka

Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Sakib, the two new-ball bowlers for Bangladesh, made early inroads into the Sri Lankan batting line-up, reducing the hosts to 29 for three in seven overs.

Taskin took two wickets while Sakib took the other as the Bangladesh pacers made full use of the seaming conditions on offer at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pathum Nissanka (0), Nishan Madushka (6) and Kamindu Mendis (0) were the batters to fall cheaply.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Both teams have opted for three seamers, with Sri Lanka giving left-arm pacer Milan Rathnayake a debut. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have preferred Parvez Hossain Emon in opening spot ahead of Naim Sheikh.

Bangladesh, ranked 10th in ODIs, face fourth-placed Sri Lanka.Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, despite fitness issues, were passed to play this match while left-arm spinner Tanvir Ahmed got the nod ahead of leg-spinner Rishad Hossain,

Sri Lanka: 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Milan Rathnayake, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana 10 Eshan Malinga 11 Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain, 3 Nazmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Litton Das (wk), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Tanzim Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanvir Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman