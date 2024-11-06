Nahid, Nasum set to join Tigers in UAE tomorrow

Bangladesh will be bolstered by the presence of pacer Nahid Rana and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan as both cricketers are set to travel to the UAE tomorrow on a 10:00 am flight after receiving their visas on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

"Both of them received their visas today [yesterday]. As we have already taken the field for the first ODI, we didn't send them to the UAE today. We expect them to get into a flight as early as possible tomorrow [Thursday]," Nafees said, adding that chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain is yet to get his UAE visa.

Bangladesh earlier had to select their playing eleven from 13 players for the first ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Ground yesterday after both Nahid and Nasum failed to get their visas in time.

Nasum was called up to the side for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup, while Nahid received his maiden ODI call-up. The duo will

The remaining two ODIs are slated for November 6 and 11, respectively, at the same venue.