Mumbai Indians first to exit play-off race

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out of the play-off race after Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets.

Five-time winners Mumbai are ninth in the 10-team table on eight points after only four wins in 12 matches.

Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins, moved third on 14 points after they chased down 166 in 9.4 overs on Wednesday night, courtesy Travis Head's 89 and 75 by Abhishek Sharma.

Lucknow and Delhi Capitals are both on 12 points and face each other on May 14 meaning Mumbai cannot qualify for the top four to that will contest the playoffs, even if Hardik Pandya's side win their two remaining matches.

Mumbai lost their first three games with Pandya booed after he replaced the popular Rohit Sharma as skipper this season.

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals both have 16 points each.

The final will be on May 26 in Chennai.

