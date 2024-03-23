Morning session key as Tigers ‘looking at 250 chase’

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka batter Dimuth Karunaratne during second day of the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (March 23, 2024). PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Sri Lanka finished the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh on top as Dimuth Karunaratne scored a patient half-century to guide Sri Lanka to 119 for five in their first innings, raising the lead to 211 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh's first innings folded for 188 in 51.3 overs in the afternoon session, conceding a 92-run lead, but the home side dismantled the Lankan top-order early to keep the match alive.

Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp was looking for early wickets on tomorrow's morning session.

"We are obviously disappointed not to have batted for more than 51 overs. It is a little bit frustrating but it is what it is. We got wickets in the end, but we were unlucky not to pick up more wickets. They are leading by 211 runs. If we can get early wickets tomorrow morning, we could be looking at a 250 chase," Hemp said during a press conference after the day's play.

Hemp praised the "great effort" of Taijul Islam, who scored team-highest 47 to reduce the first innings deficit.

"It is something that we have talked about as a batting group. Obviously in any cricket game, one to eleven has to bat so we must have contributions from everyone…. especially in the longer version of the game. He faced 80-balls which was a great effort. It is something that we pride ourselves on, so it was a great effort from him today," he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka fast-bowling coach Dharshana Gamage thinks "300-plus us a good score to defend".

"The way the pitch is behaving... if we can stretch the lead to 300 or more, it'll be very advantageous to us," he said.

SCORES IN BRIEF

Sri Lanka: First innings 280 all out in 68 overs and second innings 119-5 in 36 overs (Karunaratne 52, de Silva 23 not out; Shoriful 1-27, Rana 2-42, Taijul 1-12, Miraz 1-5)

Bangladesh: First innings 188 all out in 51.3 overs (Taijul 47, Shahadat 18, Liton 25, Shoriful 15, Khaled 22: Fernando 4-48, Rajitha 3-56, Kumara 3-31)