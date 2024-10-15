A morning that hid the day's drama for just-suspended Hathurusingha

Cricket
Coach Chandika Hathurusingha oversees Bangladesh's training in Mirpur on October 15, 2024. [Bottom left] BCB boss Faruque Ahmed speaks to media on the same day.

As Bangladesh's squad began training ahead of the two-match home Test series against South Africa at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, little did head coach Chandika Hathurusingha know that he would go on to be suspended later in the afternoon.

The proverbial 'morning shows the day' was not applicable in this case for the 56-year-old Lankan coach, who began his second stint as Bangladesh head coach in January 2023, signing a two-year contract.

The suspension follows Bangladesh's tour of India, where they lost both Tests and all three T20s.

In the afternoon, Hathurusingha was asked to "reply to his showcause notice within 48 hours", and that his "suspension will come with immediate effect," informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed in a press conference in Mirpur.

The BCB boss further informed that Hathurusingha was suspended due to two factors: misconduct against a player during last year's ODI World Cup in India and an extended period of leave without permission.

Hathurusingha's first stint as Bangladesh head coach had run from 2014 to 2017.

