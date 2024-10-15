Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 05:45 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 07:06 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

These are allegations only: Hathurusingha in response to BCB show-cause

Star Sports Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 05:45 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 07:06 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha who was suspended earlier today from the role said the reasonings behind his suspension are ''allegations only''.

"These are allegations only," Chandika told The Daily Star in response on Tuesday. "I'll answer them at the right time." 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed pointed out two major reasons for issuing the suspension -- misconduct against a player during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and an extended period of leaves. Faruque also clarified Hathurusingha's contract will be terminated after 48 hours - the time period by which the Sri Lankan has to respond to his show-cause. Phil Simmons was named as a replacement for Hathrusingha and the West Indian is set to take charge till the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

"He took leave for more than three months and it's a misconduct. I think there are some rules which have to obliged," Faruque told reporters at a press conference in Mirpur on Tuesday.

"He misbehaved with a player and also misconducted as an employee. 

"Two reasons. Assaulting a national player and taking more leaves than allowed. It has nothing has to do with the national team's performance."

 

Related topic:
Chandika HathurusinghaBangladesh head coach Chandika HathurusinghaBCBPhil Simmons
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BCB received security assurance from Jay Shah: Faruque

1m ago

Hathurusingha suspended as Bangladesh coach

4h ago

Simmons joins Papua New Guinea coaching setup for T20 WC

4m ago

Shakib fails with bat, fights back with ball for Surrey

1m ago

Batter Shakib at crossroads?

1m ago
উত্তরা ফাইন্যান্স
|অর্থনীতি

উত্তরা ফাইন্যান্সের বিনিয়োগকারীরা অন্ধকারে, চলছে অপ্রয়োজনীয় খরচ

কেপিএমজি বাংলাদেশের মাধ্যমে ২০২০ সালে নিরীক্ষা চালানো হয়। এতে পাঁচ হাজার ৩০০ কোটি টাকার আর্থিক অসঙ্গতি পাওয়া যায়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

ওএমএসে কৃষিপণ্য, যা আছে ৬৫০ টাকার প্যাকেজে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে