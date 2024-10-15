These are allegations only: Hathurusingha in response to BCB show-cause

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha who was suspended earlier today from the role said the reasonings behind his suspension are ''allegations only''.

"These are allegations only," Chandika told The Daily Star in response on Tuesday. "I'll answer them at the right time."

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed pointed out two major reasons for issuing the suspension -- misconduct against a player during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and an extended period of leaves. Faruque also clarified Hathurusingha's contract will be terminated after 48 hours - the time period by which the Sri Lankan has to respond to his show-cause. Phil Simmons was named as a replacement for Hathrusingha and the West Indian is set to take charge till the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

"He took leave for more than three months and it's a misconduct. I think there are some rules which have to obliged," Faruque told reporters at a press conference in Mirpur on Tuesday.

"He misbehaved with a player and also misconducted as an employee.

"Two reasons. Assaulting a national player and taking more leaves than allowed. It has nothing has to do with the national team's performance."