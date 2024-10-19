Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Sat Oct 19, 2024 02:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 02:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Saying yes to Bangladesh gig ‘wasn’t a hard decision’: Simmons

Star Sports Desk
Sat Oct 19, 2024 02:32 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 02:36 PM
Phil Simmons
Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh's newly appointed head coach Phil Simmons said he was offered the job around 10 days ago and saying yes to the opportunity was not a 'hard decision'.

"Today is Saturday? Maybe a week and a half ago," Simmons revealed when he was offered the position during his first press conference as the Bangladesh coach at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Simmons, who has earlier coached teams like the West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan, was named as the successor of Chandika Hathurusingha on … and has signed a contract till next year's ICC Champions Trophy in India.

In his first media interaction since assuming the role, Simmons explained what piqued his interest in the Bangladesh job.

"The interest comes from seeing the young players and the quality that they have. Watching some of the Pakistan Test matches and seeing how they handled themselves in some of those Test matches. Then the T20s in India didn't go well but that is the best T20 team in the world at present.

"It is all added up to an assignment, which I enjoyed. One, young players to develop, two, there are Test matches, 50-overs and everything involved. So, it wasn't a hard decision."

Simmons had earlier applied to become Bangladesh's head coach in 2018 but passed over in favour of Steve Rhodes.

His first challenge as coach will be the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning in Mirpur on Monday.

The West Indian feels that the Tigers have a good chance to make history and register their maiden Test series win over the Proteas.

"It is definitely a good opportunity. Bangladesh are usually very strong at home. So, it is a very good opportunity for us to win the Test series. South Africa has that [record of not winning in the sub-continent in the last 10 years] hanging over their heads but they are a resilient team. They will work hard to change that."

Related topic:
cricketPhil Simmons
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hathurusingha axed over misconduct

3d ago

Simmons joins Papua New Guinea coaching setup for T20 WC

5m ago

The fallacy of Five Pillars and their fractured legacy

7h ago

These are allegations only: Hathurusingha in response to BCB show-cause

3d ago
Phil Simmons coach-interview

Had a good interview, says Simmons

6y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কবে হবে একমাত্র প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ঘোষণার এখতিয়ার রাখেন: আসিফ নজরুল

‘নির্বাচন অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ নীতিগত সিদ্ধান্ত। এর সময় সরকারের প্রধান উপদেষ্টার নেতৃত্বে ঠিক হবে। একমাত্র তিনিই এটি ঘোষণার এখতিয়ার রাখেন।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চাকরি জাতীয়করণের দাবিতে শাহবাগ মোড়ে আউটসোর্সিং কর্মীদের অবরোধ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে