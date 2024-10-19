Saying yes to Bangladesh gig ‘wasn’t a hard decision’: Simmons

Bangladesh's newly appointed head coach Phil Simmons said he was offered the job around 10 days ago and saying yes to the opportunity was not a 'hard decision'.

"Today is Saturday? Maybe a week and a half ago," Simmons revealed when he was offered the position during his first press conference as the Bangladesh coach at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Simmons, who has earlier coached teams like the West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan, was named as the successor of Chandika Hathurusingha on … and has signed a contract till next year's ICC Champions Trophy in India.

In his first media interaction since assuming the role, Simmons explained what piqued his interest in the Bangladesh job.

"The interest comes from seeing the young players and the quality that they have. Watching some of the Pakistan Test matches and seeing how they handled themselves in some of those Test matches. Then the T20s in India didn't go well but that is the best T20 team in the world at present.

"It is all added up to an assignment, which I enjoyed. One, young players to develop, two, there are Test matches, 50-overs and everything involved. So, it wasn't a hard decision."

Simmons had earlier applied to become Bangladesh's head coach in 2018 but passed over in favour of Steve Rhodes.

His first challenge as coach will be the two-Test series against South Africa, beginning in Mirpur on Monday.

The West Indian feels that the Tigers have a good chance to make history and register their maiden Test series win over the Proteas.

"It is definitely a good opportunity. Bangladesh are usually very strong at home. So, it is a very good opportunity for us to win the Test series. South Africa has that [record of not winning in the sub-continent in the last 10 years] hanging over their heads but they are a resilient team. They will work hard to change that."