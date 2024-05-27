Kolkata Knight Riders' players and team members pose with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Mitchell Starc bowled a sensational opening spell to fire Kolkata Knight Riders to their third Indian Premier League title with a eight-wicket thrashing of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Sunday final.

Kolkata bowled out Hyderabad for IPL's lowest total of 113 in a final as Australia's left-arm quick Starc returned figures of 2-14 to live up to his top billing in the world's most lucrative T20 tournament.

Kolkata's batsmen had it easy and despite Sunil Narine's early departure, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made 39, and Venkatesh Iyer, on 52 not out, helped the team home with 9.3 overs to spare after a partnership of 91.

"My mom is watching from home," said Afghanistan's Gurbaz, who left the tournament midway through to be with his ailing mother back home and returned for the play-offs.

"She is feeling good now. I asked mom before the match if she wanted anything. She said just the win," added the wicket-keeper-batsman.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahmanullah Gurbaz watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Gurbaz played a pivotal role in propelling Kolkata Knight Riders into the final on his first IPL appearance this season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hit a quickfire 23 to set up Kolkata's chase of 160 as they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets last Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

It was the 22-year-old's first outing in this edition of the world's richest cricket competition, having made the heart-wrenching decision to leave his ailing mother.

He answered the SOS call from his team after Phil Salt left to prepare for England's T20 World Cup campaign.

"My mum is still sick. I went there (back to Afghanistan)," Gurbaz told reporters after the match.

"I got a call from KKR once Phil Salt was leaving. They called me and messaged me saying, 'Gurbaz, we need you. What is your situation?'

"I said I'll come."

