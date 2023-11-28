Maxwell snatches victory from jaws of defeat for second time in three weeks

Indian crowd were treated to another spectacular innings by Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday night -- the second time in three weeks -- but this time the home team were on the receiving end of the blitzkrieg.

Maxwell followed up his incredible unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup with another heroic display, this time in Guwahati and in the shortest format, helping Australia earn a five-wicket victory to reduce the five-match T20 series to 2-1 after India won the first two encounters.

Chasing 223, the game was almost out of Australia's grasp as the visitors were five down with 134 runs on board in 13.3. But with 'Big Show' Maxwell in the middle, India had little room to relax.

Eventually, Maxwell hit a boundary off the last ball to seal the victory and in the process had struck a 48-ball 104 with eight fours and as many sixes.

Earlier, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his maiden international century as India posted 222-3.

Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 123 off 57 balls and put on 141 runs with Tilak Varma to take the attack to the opposition bowlers after India lost two early wickets in Guwahati.

Gaikwad, who hit 58 in the team's previous win, reached his 100 off 52 balls and hammered three sixes and two fours in a 30-run final over.

Australia, who trail the five-match series 2-0, elected to bowl first with Travis Head returning to the team after his match-winning century in the ODI World Cup final earlier this month.

The tourists have made wholesale changes to their squad as they reportedly sent home World Cup stars Steve Smith and Adam Zampa.

Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott -- all part of the group that won a record-extending sixth 50-over World Cup title -- are to fly home after this game.

Jason Behrendorff struck first to remove in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for six and fellow quick Kane Richardson had Ishan Kishan out for a duck.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav fell after a 29-ball 39 to Nathan Ellis, but Gaikwad stood firm to hit back in a partnership with Varma, who hit 31.

India made one change to their team after fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was "granted leave" for his marriage.

The series is a tune-up for next year's T20 World Cup in June.