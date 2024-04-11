Most ducks in IPL: Maxwell joins Sharma and Karthik

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Glenn Maxwell today created an unwanted record, equalling Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik for the most ducks in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Maxwell fell for a duck against Mumbai Indians (MI) during today's IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium and joined Karthik and Sharma as the batters to be dismissed on duck for the most times in the competition, with all three having 17 ducks under their name.

After a precautious start, which saw talisman Virat Kohli fell for a mere 3 runs, and debutant Jack Wills as well be dismissed for a meagre 8 runs, it was Maxwell's turn to take to the crease to help aid RCB to a competitive total.

But, it would all go too wrong once again as Maxwell would go on to completely mistime a wrong'un from MI spinner Shreyas Gopal, as the ball rolled onto his pads and he was sent back to the pavilion for a duck.

Maxwell has been struggling to get going in this edition of the IPL, having posted just a mere 32 runs in 6 innings for the Bengaluru side, with having been dismissed for a duck thrice as of today.

