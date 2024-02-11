Maxwell equals Rohit's record of most T20I centuries

Big-hitting Glenn Maxwell slammed a 50-ball century as Australia raced to 241-4 in the second of three Twenty20 internationals against the West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday.

Maxwell's unbeaten 120 was his fifth hundred in the shortest format of the game, taking him level with Rohit Sharma for the most hundreds in T20Is in the men's game. It was also the fifth-highest individual score by an Australian in Men's T20Is.

The 35-year-old was in ominous touch, coming to the crease with the hosts on 64-3 in the seventh over and blasting eight sixes and 12 fours in a blistering knock of 120 not out from 55 balls.

The hosts won the first match in Hobart on Friday by 11 runs on the back of 70 from David Warner and the veteran was again ultra-aggressive at the start after they were sent in to bat.

He smacked a six off his second ball from spinner Akeal Hosein to signal his intent but was then pegged back by some tight and accurate bowling.

Opening partner Josh Inglis lasted just six balls, surviving a run out before being caught in the deep trying to hit Jason Holder out of the ground.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh whacked an enterprising 29 off 12 balls, including two big sixes, to propel them to 58-2 off the six-over power-play.

But he tried one slog too many and was well caught at mid-on by Holder off Alzarri Joseph, with Warner following soon after on 22 going for the big hit.

That brought Maxwell to the crease and he steered them to 99-3 at the halfway mark.

Maxwell was looking for the boundary with every delivery, and frequently found it with a range of magnificent shots, reaching his half-century off 25 balls.

He shared an 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (16) before being joined by fellow big-hitter Tim David (31 off 14) in a 95-run stand that saw him bring up his fifth T20 century.