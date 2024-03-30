Cricket
Reuters, New Delhi
Sat Mar 30, 2024 04:44 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 04:47 PM

Cricket

Matt Henry joins Lucknow after Willey opts out

Reuters, New Delhi
Sat Mar 30, 2024 04:44 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 04:47 PM
New Zealand's Matt Henry (R) delivers the ball past non-striker Sri Lanka's captain Dimuth Karunaratne during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff today. Photo: AFP

English left-arm seamer David Willey has withdrawn from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons and will be replaced by New Zealander Matt Henry at Lucknow Super Giants, the league organisers said on Saturday.

Willey quit international cricket after the 50-overs World Cup in India last year and missed Lucknow's IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals last week.

He is the second English player to leave Lucknow this season following the withdrawal of Mark Wood, who was pulled out by the English cricket board to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

New Zealand fast bowler Henry, who represented Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the past, joined Lucknow at his base price of $123,000.

Lucknow host Punjab Kings in their second match on Saturday.

