Kiwis to arrive today

The New Zealand cricket team will touch down in Dhaka today ahead of their two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting on November 28 in Sylhet.

On Wednesday, the Kiwis will travel to Sylhet, the venue for the first Test, and will take part in their first training session the following day. They will have three more training sessions before facing off against the Tigers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Following the conclusion of the first Test, the action will then move to Dhaka where the visitors will play the second Test starting on December 6.

New Zealand will board the flight back to the capital on December 3 and train for the next two days before the Mirpur Test begins.

The Kiwis will return home on December 11 and await Bangladesh, who are set to play a three-match ODI and T20I series to end the year.

This will be Bangladesh's first assignment in the the latest cycle of the ICC Test Championship.