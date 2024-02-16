Khulna get back to winning ways

Khulna Tigers got back to winning ways with a five-wicket win over Durdanto Dhaka in a Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Chattogram on Friday.

Pacers Wayne Parnell and Mukidul Islam starred with three wickets apiece to help restrict Dhaka to 128 for seven.

In reply, forties from Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain helped Khulna over the line comfortably with five wickets in hand and 28 balls to spare.

Emon smashed four sixes and two fours for his 30-ball 40 and Afif smashed as many sixes as well as fours for an unbeaten 21-ball 43 to put a stop to Khulna's slide.

The Anamul Haque-led side had lost their last five matches after winning their first four on the trot. The win kept the side alive for the playoffs and propelled them, for the time being, to fourth on the points table.

Meanwhile, Dhaka's horrid run continued as they lost a record 10 straight matches.