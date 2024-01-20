Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:17 PM

Cricket

Khaled takes four as Shakib's Rangpur hobble to 134-9

Star Sports Report
Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:13 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 03:17 PM
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Pacer Khaled Ahmed claimed a four-wicket haul as Fortune Barishal restricted Rangpur Riders to 134-9 in their Bangladesh Premier League match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Imran Junior set the tone of the innings in the very first ball, when he rattled the stumps of Brandon King with an in-swinging yorker.

Barishal bowlers then kept taking wickets in regular succession, not allowing Ranpur to build any momentum.

Shamim Hossain's 33-ball 34 and Mahedi Hasan's 19-ball 29 helped Rangpur to post a total in excess of 130.

Rangpur's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could make just two in his first innings in a competitive game since becoming a member of the parliament.

Earlier, Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to field first.

This is the first time Shakib and Tamim are facing off on the cricket field since their public falling out before last year's ICC ODI World Cup.

Related topic:
cricketBPLFortune BarishalRangpur RidersKhaled Ahmed
