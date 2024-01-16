Jongwe, Madanda cameos help Zimbabwe edge SL in last-over thriller

Jongwe (L) and Madande (C) celebrate after Zimbabwe defeat Sri Lanka in Colombo on January 16, 2024. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe pulled off a brilliant chase to win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Colombo on Tuesday.

The win sees the Chevrons level the three-match series after the hosts won the series opener by three wickets on Sunday.

Chasing 174 runs, Zimbabwe lost their way in the middle following a strong start -- reduced to 143 for six in 17.4 overs from 96 for one inside 13 overs. They required 20 off the final over, bowled by the experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews.

However, Luke Jongwe (12-ball 25 not out) struck two sixes and a boundary in that over, while Cilve Madande (unbeaten 15 off five) struck the winning shot, a maximum, as the visitors reached target with a delivery and four wickets in the bank.

Understandably, Jongwe was speechless, having led his side to a memorable win.

"I don't think I even have the words to explain how I'm feeling... For the past three months or so I've been in similar situations but couldn't take the team home, I'm just glad and thank God that I was able to do it today," the 28-year-old allrounder said after being adjudged player of the match.

Earlier, a record 118-run partnership between Mathews and Charith Asalanka bailed Sri Lanka out as they posted 173 for six in 20 overs after being put into bat.

Sri Lanka initially struggled having been reduced to 27 for four in 4.4 overs.

Seamer Blessing Muzarabani claimed two wickets in successive balls, as Zimbabwe's bowlers justified the decision to bowl first.

However, Mathews and Asalanka staged a remarkable comeback.

Their 118-run stand, which came off 79 deliveries, is a new Sri Lankan record for the fifth wicket, eclipsing the 86-run partnership between Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa against Bangladesh in Sharjah in 2021.

Mathews, Sri Lanka's hero in their victory in the first T20, was slow off the blocks.

But he cashed in during the death overs, finishing on 66 not out from 51 balls, with six fours and two sixes. It was his sixth half-century in T20 cricket.

Asalanka, meanwhile, passed 50 for the fifth time, making 69 off 39, with five hits to the rope and three over it.

Sri Lanka were 83 for four at the end of the 14th over, and in the last six overs they more than doubled their score with 90 runs coming for two wickets.