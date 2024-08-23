Cricket
AFP, Manchester
Fri Aug 23, 2024 05:39 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 05:44 PM

Cricket

Jayasuriya sparks Warne 'Ball of the Century' memories with Brook dismissal

PHOTO: REUTERS

On the Old Trafford ground where Shane Warne bowled the 'Ball of the Century' in 1993, Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya made a bid for the modern-day equivalent by dismissing England's Harry Brook in stunning style on Thursday.

Brook had been in fine touch while making an unbeaten fifty to take England to 176-4 at tea on the second day of the first Test, a first-innings deficit of just 60 runs.

But the 25-year-old rising star of English cricket had added just three runs to his interval 53 when he was turned inside out by a ball from left-armer Jayasuriya that dipped in on the line of middle and leg stumps before spinning sharply and bouncing to clip the top of off stump.

Brook's exit left England 187-5, still 49 runs adrift of Sri Lanka's 236 in the first of this three-Test series.

Australia leg-spin great Warne, who died aged 52 two years ago, marked his first ball in Ashes cricket with a celebrated delivery at Old Trafford that pitched outside leg-stump and then spun viciously across Mike Gatting to clip the off-bail.

So bemused was Gatting by his dismissal that the late Richie Benaud, himself a former Australia leg-spinner, remarked during his television commentary: "Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to him -- and he still doesn't know."

push notification