Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka’s interim head coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former captain Sanath Jayasuriya as the interim head coach of the men's national team for the forthcoming series against India and England, reports Lankan media.

Sri Lanka had been without a head coach after Chris Silverwood resigned from the post last week, citing personal reasons.

Jayasuriya was part of the team's think tank in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he served as the team's consultant.

Jayasuriya will coach the side in the home series against India followed by a Test series in England during which SLC will continue its search for a new head coach.