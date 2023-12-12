Cricket
AFP, Colombo
Tue Dec 12, 2023 05:48 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 05:52 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board

AFP, Colombo
Tue Dec 12, 2023 05:48 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 05:52 PM

Sri Lanka's sports minister revoked on Tuesday the sacking of the country's cricket board over allegations of corruption, in an effort to end its suspension by the International Cricket Council.

"I signed a gazette to revoke the decision appointing an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket, aiming to lift our ICC suspension," Harin Fernando said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fernando said he had also asked the ICC for its "observations" on an audit report into alleged corruption by the board during the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

Fernando's predecessor Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the elected board in November and appointed an interim panel headed by Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper.

The ICC suspended Sri Lanka as a result, saying the board had failed to prevent political interference in the administration of the game.

The controversy over corruption in the board, the richest sporting body in the otherwise bankrupt nation, led to the sacking of Ranasinghe late last month.

Related topic:
Sri Lanka cricketSLCICC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Six Indians, two Aussies in ICC's team of the tournament

Six Indians, two Aussies in ICC's team of the tournament

3w ago

‘Now I know the nature of Test cricket’

Bangladesh face India in first hurdle

23h ago

Chandimal hundred puts Sri Lanka in strong position

Cricket to trial stop clocks to speed up play in ODIs, T20s

2w ago
হাছান মাহমুদ
|রাজনীতি

‘দু-একজন পীর ঘুষির প্রতিবাদে মিছিল করেন, কিন্তু ফিলিস্তিনে মানুষ হত্যার প্রতিবাদ করতে পারেন না’

‘আমি প্রার্থনা করি এই পীর সাহেবদের যেন আল্লাহ হেদায়েত করেন।’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বলপ্রয়োগ বা ফ্রি স্টাইলে নির্বাচনে জয়ী হওয়ার সুযোগ নেই: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification