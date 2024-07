Sri Lanka suffer injury blows ahead of India T20Is

Sri Lanka's fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara will miss their home T20I series against India due to illness and injury.

Thushara has been ruled out of the T20I series against India after sustaining a fractured thumb on his left hand during a fielding session on Wednesday while SLC confirmed that Chameera is recovering from bronchitis and respiratory infection.

Dilshan Madushanka has been named as Thushara's replacement in the squad while Asitha Fernando has been named as Chameera's replacement.

Updated Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.