Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Key Stats

Bangladesh and Pakistan lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting today.

The second T20I will take place on Friday, with the third and final match scheduled for June 1.

All three matches will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which is set to host its first T20I series after undergoing a complete renovation earlier this year.

Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh have a poor T20I record against Pakistan, winning just 3 out of 19 encounters and losing 16. However, they did beat Pakistan the last time the two sides met — though that match featured second-string squads during the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Milestone Watch

Shoriful Islam is just one wicket away from becoming the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to reach 50 T20I wickets.

Mahedi Hasan is two wickets away from joining the same elite list.

Pakistan's Recent Form

Pakistan's T20I performance in 2024 has been underwhelming. Excluding matches against Ireland, Canada, and Zimbabwe, they have won only 4 of 23 T20Is so far this year.

Quotes

"The players are looking forward to the series. Everyone is focused and understands the challenge Pakistan poses, especially in their home conditions. This series is a great opportunity for every player to step up. We are trying a few combinations in the build-up to the T20 World Cup next year and this tour is a valuable part of that process."

— Litton Das, Bangladesh captain

"A lot of our players are coming off strong performances in the PSL, which is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world. That form and momentum are something we are hoping to carry into this series. Bangladesh are a quality side with talented players and we are expecting a good challenge from them."

— Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan captain