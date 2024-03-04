Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:09 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:14 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Jaker sets new six-hitting record

Star Sports Report
Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:09 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 11:14 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali Anik set a new record when he smashed six sixes against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Monday.

The right-handed batter's six maximums is now the highest by a Bangladesh batter in an innings in the format. Najimuddin, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar hit five maximums in an innings.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a thrilling high-scoring encounter, Bangladesh fell short by just three runs. Jaker almost singlehandedly snatched the win chasing a daunting 207-run target after Mahmudullah smashed a 31-ball 54-run knock.

Jaker smashed fours boundaries along with his six sixes for a 34-ball 68.

This was Jaker's first game with the senior side after he played three previous T20Is for Bangladesh in last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou. He was called to the squad for the Sri Lanka series in place of Aliss Al Islam, who was sidelined due to an injury.

Related topic:
Jaker Ali AnikBangladesh vs Sri Lankabpl10
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sri Lanka arrive for Bangladesh tour 

4d ago

Sri Lanka win T20I opener despite Jaker's heroics

8h ago

Jaker storm exposes team’s lack of foresight

1h ago

Aliss’ injury and ‘team balance’ pave Jaker’s way

1d ago

Shanto’s new beginning in old role

17h ago
|ক্যাম্পাস

'প্রায় প্রতিদিনই অস্ত্র নিয়ে কলেজে আসতেন শিক্ষক রায়হান শরিফ'

সোমবার ওই শিক্ষকের ছোড়া গুলিতে তৃতীয় বর্ষের এক শিক্ষার্থী আহত হওয়ার পর থেকেই কলেজের শিক্ষক ও শিক্ষার্থীরা তার বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলতে শুরু করেছেন।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

৬ ঘণ্টা পরও নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসেনি চট্টগ্রামে সুগার মিলের আগুন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification