Jaker sets new six-hitting record

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali Anik set a new record when he smashed six sixes against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet on Monday.

The right-handed batter's six maximums is now the highest by a Bangladesh batter in an innings in the format. Najimuddin, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad and Soumya Sarkar hit five maximums in an innings.

In a thrilling high-scoring encounter, Bangladesh fell short by just three runs. Jaker almost singlehandedly snatched the win chasing a daunting 207-run target after Mahmudullah smashed a 31-ball 54-run knock.

Jaker smashed fours boundaries along with his six sixes for a 34-ball 68.

This was Jaker's first game with the senior side after he played three previous T20Is for Bangladesh in last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou. He was called to the squad for the Sri Lanka series in place of Aliss Al Islam, who was sidelined due to an injury.