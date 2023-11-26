Cricket
AFP, Thiruvananthapuram
Sun Nov 26, 2023 09:46 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 09:51 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Jaiswal, Kishan help India to 235-4 against Australia

AFP, Thiruvananthapuram
Sun Nov 26, 2023 09:46 PM Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 09:51 PM
Photo: AFP

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan hit quick fifties as India posted a mammoth 235-4 Sunday against Australia in the second Twenty20 international.

Jaiswal smashed a 25-ball 53 and fellow left-hander Kishan hit 52 off 32 deliveries after Australia invited the hosts to bat first in Thiruvananthapuram where evening dew is expected to play a part.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jaiswal's fellow opener Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with a measured 58 and Rinku Singh, a left-handed batsman, smashed an unbeaten nine-ball 31 to add to the Indian total.

Australia, who lost the first of the five matches four days after being crowned champions of the ODI World Cup, need 236 to level the series.

Jaiswal laid the foundations for the total after he raced to his fifty in 24 balls but soon fell to fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who got three wickets.

Jaiswal was severe on Sean Abbott and smashed the fast bowler for three fours and two sixes in a 24-run fourth over.

Kishan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, raised his fifty with a six off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha before he got out to Marcus Stoinis.

Related topic:
India vs Australia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Five key match-ups to anticipate

Five key match-ups to anticipate

1w ago
FIR registered against Mitchell Marsh for resting feet on World Cup trophy

Is the outrage and the extent of it justified?

1d ago

Head breaks India hearts

6d ago

India the ‘real chokers’?

6d ago
Cummins and Co aim to ‘silence’ hostile home crowd

Cummins and Co aim to ‘silence’ hostile home crowd

1w ago
ট্রান্সপারেন্সি ইন্টারন্যাশনাল বাংলাদেশ
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার জনস্বার্থকে প্রাধান্য দিন, জনগণকে সুযোগ দিন: টিআইবি

দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনী তফসিল ঘোষণার পূর্বে ও পরবর্তীতে দৃশ্যমান সব নির্দেশক অনুযায়ী অবাধ ও অংশগ্রহণমূলক নির্বাচনের সম্ভাবনা সম্পূর্ণ নির্মূল-প্রায় বলে মন্তব্য করে গভীর উদ্বেগ জানিয়েছে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

২৯৮ আসনে আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে