India and Australia set to renew rivalry in U19 WC final

India and Australia overcame dramatic semi-finals to seal their spot in a mouthwatering final Benoni will stage the final today at 2:00 pm.

India confirmed their spot in the final after beating hosts South Africa by two wickets in a tense matchup on Tuesday. Chasing 245 for victory, India battled back from 32 for four to seal a memorable win thanks to a brilliant match-winning partnership between Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan.

Thursday's second semi-final also provided no shortage of drama, as Australia emerged victorious over Pakistan by one wicket in the final over of the contest. Having bowled out Pakistan for a seemingly below par total of 179, Australia stuttered in their chase before their middle and lower order formed crucial partnerships to help them edge home in thrilling fashion.

The highly anticipated final between the two sides will be hosted on Sunday 11 February at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, the same venue that staged both semi-finals, with the action commencing at 10h00 local time (SAST).

India and Australia both head into the final undefeated, having topped their respective groups in both the initial stage and the Super Six stage, and can boast some of the most exciting young talent on the planet.

Among the future stars that have impressed throughout the competition are skippers Uday Saharan of India and Hugh Weibgen of Australia, and both have their sights firmly set on lifting the coveted trophy on Sunday.

"As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts on our shoulders. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game," India captain Uday Saharan said ahead of the final.

"In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It's not just a game; it's a chance to etch our names in history.

"Right from our first game, we have played with passion, determination, and a belief that we will get the coveted title home. In the final, against Australia, it is going to be no different as we go one step closer to defending the title successfully. Together, as one team, one nation, we march into the final, ready to seize our moment and make India proud.

"As a captain, I couldn't have asked for anything more from my team as we stand at the cusp of creating history."

"We're really pleased to have made it through to the final after a close game against Pakistan and we can't wait to take on India in Sunday's final," Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said.

"The whole squad has done a terrific job throughout the tournament, and it would mean so much to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday. This is an opportunity to make our coaches as well as family and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the journey.

"India have obviously also had an outstanding tournament so far and are a class team. We're expecting they will provide a challenge for us, and we are looking forward to it."

These sides have met twice before in an ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup final, with India having won on both previous occasions in 2012 and 2018.

Match Official appointments for Sunday's final have also been confirmed, with Allahudien Palekar and Langton Rusere selected as the on-field umpires. Rashid Riaz will assume the role of TV umpire, with Roland Black acting as fourth umpire and Shaid Wadvalla as Match Referee.

Fans in Benoni wanting to see the U19 Men's CWC 2024 champions being crowned can do so for free at Sunday's final. The on-field action will be accompanied by a vibrant festival atmosphere, with live music and entertainment offerings that will enhance what promises to be a memorable showcase of cricket.