Jadeja reaches IPL milestone in Kolkata win

Reuters 
CKS's Ravindra Jadeja reacts during their game against KKR at Chepauk on April 8, 2024. Photo: Facebook

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the first player with at least 100 catches, 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Jadeja took two catches to reach the 100 mark and also had three wickets in his first eight balls to be named player of the match. He has taken 156 wickets and made 2,776 runs in the IPL.

The 35-year-old joins Virat Kohli (110), Suresh Raina (109), Kieron Pollard (103) and Rohit Sharma (100) for most catches by a fielder in the IPL.

"I don't count my catches," he said during the mid-innings break.

After the match Jadeja said he always enjoys bowling in Chennai.

"My plan was just to bowl in good areas. I have practiced a lot here and if you bowl in good areas it will definitely assist you," he added.

Chennai, who came into the match after back-to-back losses, are fourth in the standings with three wins from five games.

Ravindra Jadeja
