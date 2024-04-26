Indonesia's Rohmalia breaks record for best T20I spell

Rohmalia during the post-match presentation following the women’s T20I between Indonesia and Mongolia in Bali on April 26, 2024. Photo: Instagram

On her debut, Indonesia's Rohmalia Rohmalia took seven wickets while conceding zero runs to register the best bowling figures in all T20Is - men's and women's.

In the fifth T20I of a bilateral series against Mongolia in Bali, teenage off-spinner Rohmalia bowled 20 deliveries, all dot balls, and dismissed seven batters for ducks to achieve the record figures.

Rohmalia is the third bowler to take seven wickets in a women's T20I after Argentina's Alison Stocks (7 for 3) and Netherlands' Frederique Overdijk (7 for 3).

In the fifth T20I of the series, played on Wednesday, Indonesia made 151 and bowled Mongolia out for 24 in return. Indonesia wrapped up a 6-0 series victory on Thursday.

The best bowling figures in men's T20Is is held by Malaysia's Syazrul Ezat Idrus, who took 7 for 8 against China last year.