Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:48 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 01:14 AM

County game nearly produces world record run-chase

Agencies
Glamorgan batter Kiran Carlson plays a shot during a County Championship Second Division match against Gloucestershire, at the College Ground in Cheltenham. Photo: Facebook

Glamorgan narrowly missed making history with a record run chase on the fourth and final day of a thrilling County Championship Second Division match against Gloucestershire, ending in a remarkable tie in Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Faced with an unprecedented target of 593, last batter Jamie McIlroy needed just a single off the final ball off Ajeet Singh Dale for a historic win. However, in a dramatic climax, McIlroy edged the ball and wicketkeeper James Bracey grabbed a spectacular catch, sending the home crowd at the College Ground into a frenzy.

Earlier, skipper Rob Northeast led the charge with a brilliant 187, and overseas star Marnus Labuschagne added 119, putting Glamorgan within reach of breaking the record for the highest run chase ever -- previously set at 536 by West Zone against South Zone in a Duleep Trophy match in India in February 2010.

This first tied game in English county cricket in six years saw Glamorgan achieving the highest fourth-innings score in any first-class game in England and the third-highest worldwide.

Brief Scores:

Gloucestershire: 179 & 610-5d

Glamorgan: 197 & 592-10

Related topic:
county cricketfirst-class matchCricket records
