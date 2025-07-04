Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Jul 4, 2025 08:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 08:52 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

India’s tour of Bangladesh likely to be postponed, reports PTI

Fri Jul 4, 2025 08:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 08:52 PM
Star Sports Report
Fri Jul 4, 2025 08:33 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 08:52 PM
Photo: AFP

Indian men's cricket team's tour of Bangladesh scheduled next month is likely to be postponed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is "wary" of the security situation in the neighbouring country, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Friday.

India were set to play three ODIs and as many T20I during the tour of Bangladesh from August 17 to 31 in Dhaka and Chattogram. The series is part of the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Apparently BCCI is wary about the security situation in Bangladesh post the civil unrest," PTI said citing BCCI.

However, it is learnt that the series won't be cancelled but will be postponed to be held at a later date, preferably in 2026. According to PTI, BCCI favours the series to take place after the general elections in Bangladesh with an elected government in power, which would satisfy their concerns over the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

Related topic:
cricketIndia v BangladeshBCCI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bosch breaks through as South Africa set Zimbabwe huge target

4d ago

'No one will sleep peacefully tonight': Taskin reacts to shocking batting collapse

2d ago

India ‘respect’ Bangladesh a lot, says Dravid

2y ago

Bangladesh cricket stuck in its old ways: Ashraful

1y ago

Shakib’s fitness overshadows all concerns

1y ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে পিআর পদ্ধতি: কেন ভালো, কেন খারাপ, কেন উত্তেজনা

‘ভোটের প্রচলিত যে পদ্ধতি বাংলাদেশে চালু আছে, তাতে তো এ দেশের মানুষ কতগুলো পরিবার, কতগুলো ব্যাবসায়ী, কতগুলো প্রভাবশালীদের কাছে জিম্মি হয়ে পড়েছে। পিআর পদ্ধতিও যে এখান থেকে বের হওয়ার একমাত্র উপায় তাও...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজায় ৬০ দিনের যুদ্ধবিরতিতে সম্মত হামাস

৫৭ মিনিট আগে