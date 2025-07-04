India’s tour of Bangladesh likely to be postponed, reports PTI

Indian men's cricket team's tour of Bangladesh scheduled next month is likely to be postponed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is "wary" of the security situation in the neighbouring country, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Friday.

India were set to play three ODIs and as many T20I during the tour of Bangladesh from August 17 to 31 in Dhaka and Chattogram. The series is part of the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP).

"Apparently BCCI is wary about the security situation in Bangladesh post the civil unrest," PTI said citing BCCI.

However, it is learnt that the series won't be cancelled but will be postponed to be held at a later date, preferably in 2026. According to PTI, BCCI favours the series to take place after the general elections in Bangladesh with an elected government in power, which would satisfy their concerns over the law and order situation in Bangladesh.