'Pick Vaibhav now, don’t wait': Srikkanth urges bold call for India's Asia Cup squad

With the BCCI set to announce India's Asia Cup squad on Tuesday, debate continues over the batting order, with former opener Kris Srikkanth urging selectors to take a bold call by including 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi grabbed headlines in this year's IPL with a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans -- the tournament's second-fastest ton. He then impressed on India Youth's England tour, scoring 335 runs in five Youth ODIs, including the fastest hundred in the format, and added a half-century in the Youth Test series.

"You have to play boldly. Don't make him wait. Don't say let him mature -- he is already showing remarkable maturity. His shot-making is on another level. If I were chairman, I'd have him in the 16," Srikkanth, a former India chief selector, said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth also cast doubt on Sanju Samson's inclusion, instead backing Abhishek Sharma as first-choice opener. "Samson is doubtful. My opener would be Abhishek Sharma, no doubt. I would also look at Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill as an option. If I were a selector, I would keep Vaibhav in the 15 for the T20 World Cup," he added.

India, who have won the Asia Cup a record eight times, last triumphed in 2023. With this edition to be played in the T20 format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in February next year, the selectors' focus is firmly on assembling a side built for the shortest version. India last won a T20 Asia Cup in 2016, defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in the final.

Earlier in the day, former cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed to Tilak Varma's form as a strong case for his selection over Shreyas Iyer. While Iyer led Punjab Kings to the IPL final this year with 604 runs, Varma amassed 343 runs in 16 matches. In T20Is, Varma has 749 runs from 25 matches at an average of 49.93. Chopra talked about how Varma has been in fine form as a number 3 for the Indian T20I team in recent years.

"We have built a case for Shreyas, but Tilak Varma has been outstanding at No. 3 or No. 4. Since he took over No. 3, he has been unstoppable. Because he bats lower in the IPL, you can't compare numbers directly. If you see his T20I stats, he hasn't put a foot wrong. He also gives the advantage of a left-right combination. Will you drop Varma, especially when Iyer's best role is No. 3 or No. 4? At No. 5, he would be too low in T20 cricket, and Surya already bats at No. 4," Chopra said on his channel.