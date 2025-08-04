India hails 'supermen' after dramatic Test win over England

India's Mohammed Siraj (front) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson and winning on the fifth and final day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. Photo: AFP

India on Monday lauded its cricketers for snatching victory in the fifth Test against England to end the series level at 2-2 after 25 days of sensational action.

"Absolute goosebumps," Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X. "Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! Supermen from India! What a Win."

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed five wickets, including a fiery burst of 3-9 on the final day of a thrilling Test to make England fall six runs short of their victory target of 374 at the Oval.

Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson for 17 to bowl out England and trigger Indian celebrations.

"One of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history," veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote on X, adding that with it "Siraj enters Indian cricket folklore."

Player of the match Siraj had his arms outstretched when he rattled Atkinson's off stump with a yorker that made Indian fans erupt with joy.

"Heart-stopping," the Times of India newspaper said. "Fairytale end," broadcast NDTV said, calling the match a "historic thriller".

India, led by 25-year-old captain Shubman Gill -- a team in transition after the retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- fought hard as every Test went into day five.

In a closely-fought five-match series, India trailed 2-1 coming into the final match.

Siraj kept up his strikes on mostly batting-friendly English pitches, and returned as the leading bowler with 23 wickets.