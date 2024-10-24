Impressive turnout makes Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 a landmark event

Over 91,030 fans were drawn in during the tournament held in the UAE, a remarkable increase from the 2023 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

This number was a 30% increase in viewership from the previous year's tournament in South Africa.

The ninth edition of the tournament saw the end of Australia's winning streak, with a tussle between New Zealand and South Africa for a maiden title in the final. The White Ferns came out on top in a game viewed by 21,457 fans at the Dubai International Stadium. This was a remarkable 68% increase from the last final in 2023.

The rise in attendance wasn't limited to the ultimate game with the group and semi-final stages witnessing 69,573 fans in attendance, which was a 21% rise compared to the previous edition, highlighting the expanding global appeal of women's cricket.

Another milestone was set during the Group A clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 6 with the game being attended by an impressive crowd of 15,935, the highest-ever for any Women's T20 World Cup group encounter.

Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO, was pleased to see the growth of women's cricket globally.

"Women's cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a shining example of the sport's expanding impact.

"The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing global support for women's cricket and the potential for hosting elite women's sport in this region."