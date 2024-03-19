Imad Wasim stars as Islamabad beat Multan in nail-biting PSL final

In a clash between two former champions, Islamabad United came out on top against Multan Sultans in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday night, winning by two wickets to bag the PSL title for a record third time.

The exciting contest went down to the wire, with Islamabad needing eight off the final over with three wickets in hand before the equation became one off the final ball, while set batter Imad Wasim -- eventually the player of the final -- was at the non-striker's end. Hunain Shah, however, struck the winning runs, bisecting the fielders through the gully region for a boundary, sending the Islamabad camp and their fans into raptures.

In chase of 160, Islamabad made life harder for themselves in the final quarter of the game once New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (50 off 32 balls) departed following a brisk 28-ball 57-run fourth-wicket partnership with Azam Khan (30 off 22), with his side still on the driving seat, needing 58 runs off 43 balls.

From then on, 2021 champions Multan rallied a spirited effort to reduce Islamabad to 129 for seven in 17.1 overs. However, two key innings from Imad (not out on 19 off 17) and pacer Naseem Shah (17 off nine), who has the knack of thriving in these situations, ensured the game was always within reach.

Naseem Shah said after the match, "I can't even breathe properly but what a great match we had. This is the beauty of cricket, it was the final and went to the last ball. I need some time to gather my thoughts, can't really make of what just transpired."

Earlier, despite a shaky start and periodically losing wickets in the middle overs after having opted to bat, Multan posted 159 for nine, courtesy of a well-compiled fifty from Usman Khan (57 off 40 balls) and a late surge from Iftikhar Ahmed (and unbeaten 32 off 20).

Islamabad spinner Imad starred with a five-for while having conceded 23 runs in four overs, and had begun proceedings by removing opener Yasir Khan and England all-rounder David Willey, promoted up the order, in the innings' second over.

Complementing Imad was leg-spinner and captain Shadab Khan who picked up the key wickets of Multan opener-keeper and counterpart Mohammad Rizwan (run-a-ball 26) and Usama, ending up with figures of 4-0-32-3.

Multan's Usama Mir picked up one on the night and took his tally to 24 wickets in the ninth edition of the tournament, while former Pakistan captain Babar Azam of Peshawar Zalmi, who were beaten in the eliminator, amassed 569 to become the highest run-getter.