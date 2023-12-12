ICC slaps 'unsatisfactory' Mirpur wicket with demerit point

Cricket
Najmul Hossain Shanto
The pitch used for the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has received a demerit point. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch used for the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur as 'unsatisfactory' and handed it one demerit point.

Match Referee David Boon submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with the captains of both teams.

In his report, the former Australia batter called the pitch 'under-prepared' with inconsistent bounce and balls bursting from the surface'.

"The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain. However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one.

"From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low," he said.

The demerit point will remain active for a five-year period. If the venue accumulates six demerit points, it will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months.

