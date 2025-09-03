There is a new No.1 ODI all-rounder

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza has taken the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings, moving to the summit thanks to back-to-back strong performances against Sri Lanka in Harare.

Raza raised his bat with two half-centuries in the week's action, also claiming figures of 1/48 (10) in the first ODI, showing his wares in spite of two defeats for the Chevrons.

The effort helped Raza move past Afghan pair Mohammad Nabi (292 points) and Azmatullah Omarzai (296) to a rating of 302, with his batting performance also moving him up nine spots to 22nd in the ODI Batting Rankings.

It was the Sri Lankans though who enjoyed marked movements in the latest updates however, having claimed victories in both encounters at the Harare Sports Club.

Pathum Nissanka was the closest to threaten an unchanged Batting Rankings top 10, moving up seven spots to 13th (654 points) thanks to his innings of 122 and 76 in the two-game series.

Janith Liyanage (up 13 spots to 29th) also enjoyed a move, while in the Bowling Rankings, pacers Asitha Fernando (up six spots to 31st) and Dilshan Madushanka (up eight spots to 52nd) were Sri Lankan standouts.

South Africa's rout of England in their first ODI at Headingley also saw movement, headlined by Keshav Maharaj opening up a 31 rating point lead (690 points) at the top of the Bowling Rankings off the back of a four-wicket haul.

Fellow Protea Lungi Ngidi moved up five spots to equal 23rd, while Jofra Archer climbed into the top 20 (19th, 571 rankings points) in spite of the defeat.

While Mohammad Nabi was shifted down in the ODI all-rounder rankings, the everpresent Afghan made a press for the No.1 T20 All-Rounder spot this week, moving up to second behind India's Hardik Pandya.

Nabi claimed four wickets in three matches across the week in Sharjah, where the Afghans face UAE and Pakistan in a tri-series.

Fellow Afghan Ibrahim Zadran was a noteworthy mover in the T20I Batting rankings (up 12 spots to 20th) thanks to scores of 63 (40) and 65 (45), while Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem moved 11 spots up to 22nd in the T20I Bowling Rankings.